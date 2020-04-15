17-year-old Escapes Quarantine

The police are urgently seeking the public’s assistance to locate 17-year-old Krisson Lodge of a Belle Plain address in Clarendon who skipped home after being placed under quarantine.

The police did not say when she ran away but they indicated that the Clarendon Health Department has reported that all efforts to locate her have proven futile.

It is being reported that she is still within the high-risk period as such persons should not accommodate her if she turns up.

Krisson Lodge or anyone knowing her whereabouts is being asked to immediately contact the Clarendon Health Department at 876-986-9043, Ministry of Health and Wellness at 888-ONE-LOVE, or the JCF COVID-19 Command Centre at 876-702-5106, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station

