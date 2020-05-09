17-year-old Eric Walker Missing, from St Thomas

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Eric Walker of Nutt’s River district, Morant Bay, St. Thomas who has been reported missing since Friday, May 8.

He is of a brown complexion, slim build and is about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7inches) tall.

Reports from Morant Bay Police are that Eric was last see at home about 1:30pm, wearing a dark blue floral shirt, black and pink jeans pants and a pair red Nike slippers. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Eric Walker is being asked to contact the Morant Bay Police at 876-982-2233, Police 119 emergency number or the the nearest police station.

No photograph of Eric Walker was made available at the time of this publication.