17-year-old Eric Walker Missing, from St Thomas

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Eric Walker of Nutt’s River district, Morant Bay, St. Thomas who has been reported missing since Friday, May 8.

He is of a brown complexion, slim build and is about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7inches) tall.

Reports from Morant Bay Police are that Eric was last see at home about 1:30pm, wearing a dark blue floral shirt, black and pink jeans pants and a pair  red Nike slippers.  He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Eric Walker is being asked to contact the Morant Bay Police at 876-982-2233, Police 119 emergency number or the the nearest police station.

No photograph of Eric Walker was made available at the time of this publication.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

