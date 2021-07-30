17-year-old Christiana Powel Missing, from St Andrew

Seventeen-year-old Christiana Powell of Boone Hall district, Golden Spring, St. Andrew has been missing since Monday, July 26.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Stony Hill Police are that about 7:30 a.m., Christiana was last seen at home wearing a green long sleeved blouse, blue jeans and a pair of brown slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Christiana Powell is being asked to contact the Stony Hill Police at 876- 942-2223, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.