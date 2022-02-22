17-Year-Old Charged for Gun Possession In St James

The St James police have arrested and charged a 17-year-old boy for Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition, stemming from an incident in the parish on Friday, December 10, 2021.

He has been identified as Romario Ferguson, otherwise call ‘JT’ of Flamstead district, also in St James.

Ferguson has been charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and ammunition, and Wounding with intent.

It is reported that the accused teen allegedly attacked a man along Jackson Road, Flamstead, and opened fire on him.

The victim received gunshot wounds, but  managed to escape, and was assisted to hospital by residents.

A report was made to the police and following an investigation, Ferguson was charged earlier this week.

