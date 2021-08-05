17-year-old Brittanie Martin Missing, from St Andrew

Seventeen-year-old Brittanie Martin of Gordon Town, St Andrew has been missing Tuesday, August 3.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Irish Town Police are that Brittanie was last seen at home wearing a grey a red blouse, yellow shorts and a pair of black slipper. All attempts to contact her have failed.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Brittanie is asked to contact the Irish Police at

876-944-8242, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Brittanie Martin was available at the time of this publication