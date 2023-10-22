17-year-old Brianne Collins Missing From,St. Catherine

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Brianne Collins of
Rosewood Drive in Frazers Content, Spanish Town in St. Catherine, who has been missing since
Wednesday, October 18.
She is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall.
Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Brianne was last seen at home about midday,
wearing a white blouse and a blue tunic. All attempts to locate her have been unsuccessful.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Brianne Collins is asked to contact the Spanish Town Police
at 876-984-2305, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.
