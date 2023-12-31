17-year-old Abigail Ellis Missing From, St. Catherine

17-year-old Abigail Ellis Missing From, St. Catherine

Leave a Comment / By / December 31, 2023

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Abigail Ellis of West
Avenue, Central Village, St. Catherine who has been missing since Saturday, December 30.
She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall.
Reports from the Central Village Police are that Abigail was last seen at home about 8:00 a.m.
Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. All efforts to locate her have proven
futile.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Abigail Ellis is asked to contact the Central Village Police at
(876) 984-2644, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

%d