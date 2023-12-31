17-year-old Abigail Ellis Missing From, St. Catherine

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Abigail Ellis of West
Avenue, Central Village, St. Catherine who has been missing since Saturday, December 30.
She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall.
Reports from the Central Village Police are that Abigail was last seen at home about 8:00 a.m.
Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. All efforts to locate her have proven
futile.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Abigail Ellis is asked to contact the Central Village Police at
(876) 984-2644, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.
