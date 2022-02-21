Man Stabbed to Death in St Mary

The St Mary police have launched a manhunt for a suspect wanted in connection with the stabbing death of a man in the Gayle community on Sunday night, February 20.

Dead is Jervis Francis, 24, of Hyatt Hill, Gayle, St Mary.

According to reports, the mother and sister of the deceased were involved in a confrontation with the suspect shortly before 9:00 p.m., on Sunday.

Further reports are that, the deceased, who had been informed about the incident, went to the man’s home with his mother and teenage sister. Moments later, an altercation developed between both men.

The man allegedly drew a knife and stabbed Francis in the left side of his neck, causing him to collapse.

Residents rushed Francis to the Port Maria Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect allegedly retrieved personnel items before fleeing the scene to an unknown location.

The police are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect.

