Elderly Woman and Grandson Loses House to Fire in Manchester

An elderly woman and her grandson are now homeless, following a fire which completely destroyed their home in Robin’s Hall, Manchester, on Tuesday, February 15.

Reports by the police are that the fire is believed to have been caused from a small wood fire, which was left unattended by the elderly woman, who went to purchase items at a nearby shop.

Residents saw smoke coming from the building and raised an alarm, and the fire department was summoned.

On the arrival of the firemen it was discovered that the blaze had already consumed the entire building, and the entire content was destroyed.

The house was not insured and an estimate for the damages has not yet been determined.