Security Guard Found Drown in Pool at Knutsford Boulevard

The St Andrew Central Police are carrying out investigations surrounding the death of a security guard whose body was discovered floating in a pool at Knutsford Boulevard, Kingston 5, on Thursday, February 10.

The deceased has been identified as 29-year-old Ramone Henry, a security guard of Gulbert Close, Spanish Town in St Catherine.

Reports from the New Kingston police are that about 5:00am, a guest who was vacationing at the property discovered Henry’s body, and raised an alarm.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the security guard’s body was seen afloat in the pool, and was later fished out and taken to the morgue for post mortem examination.