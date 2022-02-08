Kanye Says Drake wants to Narrate his Upcoming Netflix Documentary

Kanye West has said that he wants Drake to narrate his upcoming Netflix documentary, Jeen-Yuhs.

The three-part series will present an “intimate and revealing portrait of Kanye West’s experience, showcasing both his formative days trying to break through and his life today as a global brand and artist”.

Directed by Ye collaborators Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah, the first “act” of Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy is due to land on Netflix on February 16. A new trailer was released last week.

The ‘DONDA’ rapper took to social media yesterday (February 7) to post a screenshot of a text conversation seemingly regarding Jeen-Yuhs. Replying to an unknown person, West wrote: “I need Drake to do the narration.”

In the caption to the image, he added: “DRAKE WANNA NARRATE THE DOCUMENTARY.” A screenshot obtained by The Shade Room shows that the ‘Certified Lover Boy’ star had ‘liked’ the Instagram post before Ye later deleted it from his profile.

