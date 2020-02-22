16-yr-old Twin Sisters from Clarendon Missing

Clarendon, Jamaica (McKoy’s News): The May Pen Police are searching for 16-year-old twins, Jhanelle and Jhinelle Bryan,  both residents of Mitchell Town District in Clarendon, who were reported missing since Thursday, February 20.

Both girls are of dark complexion, slim built and about 5 feet 6 inches tall.

According to the May Pen Police reports, the sisters were last seen at home about 5:00 am.

The May Pen Police are asking anyone knowing of their whereabouts to contact them at 876-986-2208, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

