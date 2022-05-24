16-year-old Tiffany Downer Missing From, St.catherine

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Tiffany Downer, otherwise called ‘Taffy,’ of Brivate road, Frazers Content in Spanish Town, St. Catherine who has been missing since Saturday, May 21.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 160 centimetres (5 feet 3 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Tiffany was last seen at home about 1:30 a.m. and has not been heard from since.  Her mode of dress is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Tiffany Downer is asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at (876) 984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police station.

 

