16-year-old Shray Steel Missing From, St. Catherine

November 06, 2023 – An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Shray Steel of West
Cumberland, St. Catherine who has been missing since Sunday, November 05.
She is of brown complexion and slim build.
Reports from the police are that about 11:00 a.m., Steel was last seen along Newland Road,
Portmore in St. Catherine wearing a black tube top, army sweat pants and white crocs. All efforts
to locate her have proven futile.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shray Steel is asked to contact the Greater Portmore Police
at 876- 989-8422, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.
