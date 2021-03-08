16-Year-Old Shot and Killed, 13-Year-Old Shot and Injured, in Albion, St James

The Area One police is reporting that they have placed heavy security presence in sections of Albion, in St James, following Saturday’s, gun attack which left a 16-year-old student dead, and another 13-year-old nursing gunshot wounds.

The deceased has been identified as Omarion Campbell, student also of Peace View, in Albion community.

Reports by the police are that about 3:30 pm, on Saturday, March 6, Omarion and the 13-year-old were inside the Totally Me Salon and Cafe in Peace View, Albion, when a group of heavily armed men, traveling in two motor vehicles pulled up outside the establishment.

The men opened fire on the building and the occupants, shooting both teenage boys, before also opening fire at several other community members, who managed to run for cover.

After the gunmen sped away from the area, the police were summoned and upon arrival, both teenagers were discovered suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were transported to the Cornwall Regional Hospital where Omarion was pronounced dead, and the 13-year-old boy admitted in serious condition.

