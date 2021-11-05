16-year-old Shenell Martin Missing, from St. Andrew

16-year-old Shenell Martin of Lagos Drive, St. Andrew who has been missing since Saturday, October 30.

She is of dark complexion, stout build and about 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall.

Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that Shenell was last seen at 2:00 p.m., dressed in an orange and yellow blouse, blue jeans and a pair of white slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shenell Martin is asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police at 876-923-7111, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.