16-year-old Saraphema Thomas Missing, from Clarendon

16-year-old Saraphema Thomas, Raymonds district, Hayes, Clarendon who has been missing since Sunday, May 1.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Hayes Police are that about 1:00 p.m., Thomas was last seen in her community wearing a black blouse and pink skirt. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Thomas is being asked to contact the Hayes 876-986-5130, Police 119 emergncy number of the nearest police station.

No photoghaph of Saraphema Thomas was available at the time of this publication.