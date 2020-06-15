16-year-old Sabrina Powell Missing, from St Catherine

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Sabrina Powell, otherwise called ‘Kedria’ of Guys Hill, St. Catherine who has been missing since Friday, June 12.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 162 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall.

Reports from the Guys Hill Police are that about 8:30 a.m., Sabrina was last seen at home wearing a white blouse, blue tunic, a yellow tie and a pair of black shoes. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Sabrina Powell is being asked to contact the Guys Hill Police at 876-953-5312, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.