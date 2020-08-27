16-year-old Rashawn Sawyer Missing, from St Elizabeth

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Rashawn Sawyer of Holland Mountain, St. Elizabeth who has been missing since Wednesday, August 27.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 175 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Black River Police are that Rashawn was last seen in his community about 5:30 p.m. His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Rashawn Sawyer is being asked to contact the Black River Police at 876-965-2232, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

No photograph of Rashawn Sawyer was available at the time of this publication.

