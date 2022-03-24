16-Year-Old Papine High School Student Robbed and Shot to Death

Sixteen-year-old Papine High School student Kenute Williams, was robbed and shot to death while on his way to school from his home in Jack’s Hill, St Andrew on Wednesday morning, March 23.

Reports by the police are that about 10:30 am, Williams was walking from his home towards his school along Liguanea Avenue in St Andrew, when he was held up by unknown assailants.

Further reports are that the teenage student was robbed of his cellphone and cash by his attackers, who shot him in the head and left him for dead.

He was discovered lying along the roadway by passing motorists who rushed him to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.