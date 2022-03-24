16-Year-Old Papine High School Student Robbed and Shot to Death

Sixteen-year-old Papine High School student Kenute Williams, was robbed and shot to death while on his way to school from his home in Jack’s Hill, St Andrew on Wednesday morning, March 23.

Reports by the police are that about 10:30 am, Williams was walking from his home towards his school along Liguanea Avenue in St Andrew, when he was held up by unknown assailants.

Further reports are that the teenage student was robbed of his cellphone and cash by his attackers, who shot him in the head and left him for dead.

He was discovered lying along the roadway by passing motorists who rushed him to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com