16-year-old Oriana Bingham Missing, From St James

Latest Jamaica News, St James (McKoy’s News): Oriana Bingham Missing – 16-year-old Oriana Bingham, otherwise called ‘Riana’, of Mount Carey, Anchovy, St. James, has been missing since Tuesday, April 14.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports are that Oriana Bingham was last seen at home about 5:00 a.m., wearing multicoloured tights, and a pink blouse. All efforts to locate her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Oriana Bingham is being asked to contact the Anchovy Police at 876-956-4100 , Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.