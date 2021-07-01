16-year-old Oneil Foster Missing, from St Elizabeth

16-year-old Oneil Foster of Redding district, St. Elizabeth, has been missing since Thursday, June 17.

He is of dark brown complexion, medium build and is about 175 centimetres (5 feet 9 inches) tall.

Reports from the Lacovia Police are that Oneil left home for an undisclosed location. Family members became alarmed when he did not return. All subsequent attempts to locate him have failed. His mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Oneil Foster is asked to contact the Lacovia Police at 876-966-6844, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

Note: No photograph of Oneil Foster was available at the time of this publication.