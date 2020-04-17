16-year-old Leandra Thompson Missing

Latest Jamaica News, Kingston (McKoy’s News): Leandra Thompson Missing An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Leandra Thompson of Lanford Road, Kingston 3 who has been missing since Tuesday, April 14.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 157 centimetres (5 feet 2 inches) tall.

Reports from the Vineyard Town Police are that Leandra was last seen at home about 3:30 p.m. and has not been heard from since. All efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Leandra Thompson is being asked to contact the Vineyard Town Police at 876-922-3184, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

No photograph was obtained at the time of this publication.

