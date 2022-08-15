16-year-old Lattisha Bennett Missing, from St Catherine

16-year-old Lattisha Bennett, otherwise called ‘Missy’, of Top Mountain, Kitson Town in St. Catherine who has been missing since Thursday, August 11.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 155 centimetres (5 feet 1 inch) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 11:00 p.m., Lattisha was last seen at home wearing a black dress. Efforts made to contact her have been proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Lattisha Bennett is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

