16-year-old Latoya Griffiths Missing, from St Catherine

16-year-old Latoya Griffiths otherwise known as ‘Candy’ from Coral Crescent Newland BridgePort, St.Catherine has been missing since Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

She is of brown complexion, slim build, and about 167 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Portmore Police are that about 7:30 p.m., Latoya was last seen at home wearing a multi-colored pullover and blue jeans shorts. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Latoya Griffiths is being asked to contact the Portmore Police at (876) 989-0623, 119, or the emergency number of the nearest police station.