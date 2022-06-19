16-year-old Latanya Vascianna Missing From,Westmoreland

Latanya Vascianna
Latanya Vascianna

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Latanya Vascianna of
Lennox Bigwoods, Darliston in Westmoreland who has been missing since Friday, June 17.
She is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 155 centimetres (5 feet 1 inch) tall.
Reports from the Darliston Police are that Latanya was last seen about 11:00 a.m., wearing a red
skirt romper and a pair of white sneakers. Efforts made to contact her have proven futile.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Latanya Vascianna is being asked to contact the Darliston
Police at 876-955-0088, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

 

