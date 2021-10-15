16-Year-Old Killed After Being Hit from His Bicycle in St Ann

A 16-year-old boy died from injuries he sustained, after he was hit from his bicycle by a motorist along the Higgins main road, in St Ann, on Wednesday, October 13.

He has been identified as Zidane Thomas, also of Higgins Town.

Reports by the Cave Valley police are that about 3:30 p.m., Zidane was riding his bicycle along a section of the roadway x when he came across the path of a Toyota Town Ace minibus, and was hit from the bicycle.

The teenager suffered multiple injuries and was rushed to hospital, where he died whilst being treated.

A report was made to the police, and after they traveled to the location and processed the scene, the driver of the ill-fated vehicle was warned for prosecution.