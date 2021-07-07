16-year-old Kayliah Miller Missing, from Portland

16-year-old Kayliah Miller, of Zion Hill in Portland has been missing since Tuesday, June 15.

She is of brown complexion, stout build and about 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall.

Reports are that Kayliah was last seen at home about 9:15 a.m., wearing a black T-shirt, white shorts and a pair of white slippers. All efforts to locate her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kayliah Miller is asked to contact the San San Police at 876-993-7315, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.