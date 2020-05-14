16-year-old Kaylia Bryan Missing, from Kingston

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Kaylia Bryan of Glen Drive Kingston 8 who has been missing since Wednesday, May 13.

She is of  dark complexion, slim build and is about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Constant Spring Police are that Kaylia was last seen about 4:30 p.m., wearing white T-shirt, Grey pants and a pair of black slippers. All efforts to locate her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kaylia Bryan is being asked to contact the Constant Spring Police at 876-924-1421-2, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

