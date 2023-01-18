16-year-old Jody-Ann Brown Missing, from St. Thomas

16-year-old Jody-Ann Brown of Georgia, Trinityville, St. Thomas has been missing since on Sunday, January 15.
She is of brown complexion and slim build.
Reports from the Trinityville Police are that Jody-Ann was last seen at home. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. All efforts to locate her have proven futile.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jody-Ann Brown is asked to contact the Trinityville Police at 876-982-7392, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.