16-year-old Jaheim Nation Missing, from Kingston

Ananda Alert Activated for Missing Teen
16-year-old Jaheim Nation of Woodpeck Avenue, Kingston 11 who has been missing since Tuesday, March 23.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 168 centimeters (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports are that about 5:00 p.m., Jaheim was last seen on Robin Road in the parish wearing a blue shirt, red shorts and a black and white slippers. All efforts to locate him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jaheim Nation is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police at 876-923-7111, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

