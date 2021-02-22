16-year-old Haria Forrester Missing, from St Catherine

16-year-old Haria Forrester of Succaba Gardens, Old Harbour in St. Catherine has been missing since Thursday, February 11.

She is of dark complexion, stout build and is about 160 (5 feet 3 inches) tall.

Reports from the Old Harbour Police are that about 5:30 p.m., Forrester was last seen at home wearing a jeans dress and a pair of blue slippers. All efforts to locate her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Haria Forrester is being asked to contact the Old Harbour Police at 876-983-2255, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.