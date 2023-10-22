An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Donnique Thomas of
Sunflower Close in China Town, Central Village in St. Catherine, who has been missing since
Saturday, October 21.
She is of slim build, brown complexion and about 163 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall.
Reports from the Central Village Police are that relatives realized that Donnique was missing
about 11:45 a.m. and made an alert. Attempts were made to locate her, however, she was not
found. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Donnique Thomas is asked to contact the Central Village
Police at 876-984-2644, the police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
16-year-old Donnique Thomas Missing From,St.Catherine
An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Donnique Thomas of