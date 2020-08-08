16-year-old Dejuna Fletcher Missing, from St Catherine

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Dejuna Fletcher of Gravel Heights, St. Catherine who has been missing since Tuesday, July 28.

She is of brown complexion, medium build and is about 157 centimetres (5 feet 2 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 4:30 a.m., Dejuna was last seen at home; her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown and she has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Dejuna Fletcher is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.