16-year-old Danielle Hylton Missing, from St Catherine

16-year-old Danielle Hylton of Big Lane, Central Village in St. Catherine has been missing since Saturday, August 28.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 5 feet 3 inches tall.

Reports from the Central Village Police are that about 9:30 a.m., Danielle was last seen at home and has not been heard from since. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Danielle Hylton is asked to contact the Central Village Police at 876-984-2644, 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Danielle Hylton was made available at the time of this publication.