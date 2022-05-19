16-year-old Danelle Brown Missing, from Westmoreland

16-year-old Danelle Brown of Chantilly Gardens, Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland has been missing since Tuesday, May 17.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Savanna-la-Mar Police are that about 8:15 p.m., Danelle was last seen at home wearing a grey blouse and grey tights. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Danelle Brown is being asked to contact the Savanna-la-Mar Police 876-955-2536, Police 119 emergncy number of the nearest police station.