16-year-old Ciara Modest Missing, from St. Catherine

16-year-old Ciara Modest of Waterford, St. Catherine has been missing since Sunday, April 17.

She is of brown complexion, stout build and about 183 centimetres (6 feet) tall.

Reports are that Ciara was last seen at home about 8:00 a.m., wearing a green-and-yellow T-shirt, black jeans shorts and blue Crocs. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Ciara Modest is asked to call the Waterford Police at 876-988-1763, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.