16-year-old Chavell Thomas Missing, from St Catherine

16-year-old Chavell Thomas of King Street, Spanish Town, St. Catherine has been missing since Tuesday, May 12.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 163 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Chavell was last seen at home about 6:00 a.m., wearing a multi-coloured blouse, multi-coloured leggings and a pair of pink slippers. All efforts to locate her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Chavell Thomas is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

