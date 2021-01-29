16-year-old Brianna Hamilton Missing

16-year-old Brianna Hamilton, student of the St. Augustine Child Care Facility has been missing since Thursday, January 28.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall.

Reports from the Chapelton Police are that Brianna was last seen at the facility leaving for school wearing her burgundy school uniform at about 7:05 a.m. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Brianna Hamilton is being asked to contact the Chapelton Police at 876-986-2244, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

No Photograph of Brianna Hamilton was made available at the time of this publication.

