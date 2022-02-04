16-Year-Old Boy Kill “Mongoose” with Fish Gun, for Stealing His Cellphone

A 16-year-old boy from the parish of St Thomas, who shot and killed an alleged phone thief with a fishgun, has been charged with murder.

The accused teen was charged on Thursday, February 3, and will appear before the Family Court in Yallahs, St Thomas, on Monday, February, 7.

Reports are that on Sunday, January 9, the teen accused the now deceased 42-year-old Leon Scott, otherwise called ‘Mongoose’ of stealing his cellphone, during a dispute at Springfield Road in Morant Bay.

A dispute developed, and the teen reportedly left the scene and later returned with a fish gun, which he used to shoot the alleged cellphone thief, in the regions of his eyes.

The wounded man was rushed to hospital where he was admitted in critical condition, but succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, January 19.

Following his death, the teen was arrested and charged on Monday, January 31.