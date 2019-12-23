16-year-old boy charged with triple murder in Clarendon


Officers assigned to the Clarendon Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) have charged a 16-year-old juvenile for the triple murder in Osbourne Store, Clarendon, that occurred on November 12.

Reports are that the teenager was among a group of armed men who entered a shop/dwelling house in the area and robbed victims. The gunmen then shot and killed Clifton Scott Sr, Clifton Scott Jr, and Orville Scott before leaving the scene.

REMANDED

The teen was subsequently arrested and charged on December 10, and appeared before the Clarendon Parish Court on December 19, following which he was remanded to a place of safety. He is to reappear before the court on January 5.

The police are currently seeking the other suspects involved in the attack.

Meanwhile, lawmen in the parish also arrested a suspect in relation to the murder of Gavin Stewart on York Street, Franklyn Town, Kingston 16, on December 12.

His identity is being withheld pending further investigations.



