16-year-old Ashley Thompson Missing, from St Ann

16-year-old Ashley Thompson of Bucksfield, Ocho Rios, St. Ann has been missing since Tuesday, February 08.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall.

Reports from the Ocho Rios Police are that about 6:18 p.m., Ashley was last seen at home wearing a pink and black tights suit. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Ashley Thompson is asked to contact the Ocho Rios Police at 876-974-2533, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.

