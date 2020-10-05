16-Year-Old Among Two Charged With Robbery In St. James

Jamaica News: A 16-year-old is among two males charged with Robbery with Aggravation and Illegal Possession of Firearm after a woman was held at gunpoint and robbed at Arcadia Drive in Westgate Hills, St. James on Monday, September 07.

The other accused has been identified as 25-year-old Jermaine Guthrie, otherwise called ‘Patch Gold’, of a St. James address.

Reports from the Montego Bay Police are that about 12:45 p.m., the complainant was walking along the roadway when the two males who were travelling on a motorcycle stopped. The pillion allegedly got off the motorcycle, brandished a firearm and robbed her of cash and two cellular phones before escaping in the area. A report was made to the police and the men later picked up. Guthrie was pointed out on an identification parade on Monday, September 21 and the minor pointed out on Wednesday, September 23. The minor also gave a caution statement.

They were subsequently charged and will appear before the court at a later date.