16-year-old Alicea Fender Missing From, St. Andrew

November 07, 2023 – An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Alicea Fender a
student of Freetown district, Woodford, St Andrew who has been missing since Saturday,
November 04.
She is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 165 centimeters (5 feet 5 inches) tall.
Reports from the Irish Town Police are that about 10:00 p.m., Alicea was last seen at home
wearing a white blouse, black shorts and a pair of red and black slippers. All efforts to locate her
have proven futile.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Alicea Fender is asked to contact the Irish Town Police at
876-944-8242, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.
