16-year-old Alesha Henry Missing, from Kingston

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Alesha Henry, student of Bedward Gardens, Kingston 11, who has been missing since Thursday, June 04.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 157 centimetres (5 feet 2 inches) tall.

Reports from the Papine Police are that Alesha was last seen at home about 4:00 p.m. When last seen she was wearing black blouse, black tights and black shoes. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Alesha Henry is being asked to contact the Papine Police at 876-927-2074, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.