16-year-old Ackelia Mundy Missing, from Kingston

Ackelia Mundy, 16, of Quarrie Path, Kingston 11, has been missing since Saturday, October 2.

She is of Indian descent, has a dark complexion,slim build, and is approximately 152 centimetres (5 feet 9 inches) tall.

According to Hunts Bay Police, Ackelia was last seen at her house at 5:00 a.m. wearing a grey-and-black dress and a pair of black slippers. She hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Anyone with information on Ackelia Mundy’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police at 876-923-7111, or the nearest police station’s Police 119 emergency line.

At the time of publication, there was no photograph of Ackelia Mundy available.