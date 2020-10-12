159 new COVID-19 cases

There has been one more COVID-19 related death and 159 new cases in the last 24 hours.
The latest death is that of a 66-year-old man from St Elizabeth. That death pushed the fatalities to
139.
Of the 159 new cases, St James had the majority, 35. Kingston and St Andrew had 33 and St Elizabeth
19.
Total number of cases in Jamaica is now 7,718.
On Saturday there were 20 recoveries moving the total to 3,126. There are still 4,314 active cases,
142 of which are in hospital. Sixteen are critical.
