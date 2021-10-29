Kylie Jenner Planning December Baby Show

Cosmetics Guru Kylie Jenner is currently making preparations for her baby on the way, People Magazine says.

As previously reported, the 24 year old is expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott. They also share 3-year-old daughter Stormi, whom they welcomed in February 2018.

A People Magazine source says Jenner is “having fun decorating a nursery and getting ready for the baby” as well as planning a baby shower for December.

Jenner first announced her exciting pregnancy news in September.

According to People, Kylie never planned to keep her pregnancy secret like she did with Stormi. “She just wanted to wait until it felt right.”

 

