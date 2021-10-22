Sean Paul & Sia team Up Again for “Dynamite” Track

Award-winning Dancehall Star Sean Paul has teamed up with Sia once more, on a track called “Dynamite.”

The track is Produced by Canadian duo Banx & Ranx and Greg Kurstin, and sees  the multi-award-winning icon’s dancehall beats  merging with Sia’s powerhouse vocals.

“Dynamite” is the latest in a number of new releases the Jamaican megastar has shared in 2021, with the most recent previously coming in the shape of “Only Fanz” with Rapper Ty Dolla $ign.

His last album was “Live N Livin, a collaborative celebration of his Jamaican heritage and featured contributions from a number of dancehall artistes. Listen “Dynamite” below.

