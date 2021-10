Koffee Drops New “West Indies” track & Official Video

The highly anticipated single from Koffee has arrived along with the accompanying visuals!

It called West Indies and serves as the first official track from the Entertainer’s forthcoming full length album.

A few Industry friends also made cameos including her Mother and other members of her family, Jesse Royal, Yaksta and many others who all gathered to have a good time with food, drinks and close friends.

See video below:

http://https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EvOABOa3IrU